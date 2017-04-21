Hell’s Kitchen Chef Died Of Drug Overdose, Authorities Confirm

Hell’s Kitchen chef Paulie Giganti died of an accidental drug overdose, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

“It was accidentally death by drug intoxication,” Jim Garrow, the PIO for the Philadelphia Medical Examiner told Radar exclusively.

As Radar reported, Giganti was found dead in his apartment yesterday morning at the age of 36.

PHOTOS: Drug Overdose, Cross Dressing & More! Inside Lisa Marie Presley’s NASTY Divorce

Garrow said that the ME won’t reveal exactly which drugs killed the reality TV star and respected chef – yet.

“Toxicology usually takes longer,” he explained. “But sometimes we are able to do a urine drug screen. In this case we were able to determine [the cause of death] from the urine screen.”

Giganti won fans with his wise-guy Brooklyn attitude, and was successfully running Philadelphia restaurant Birra before his death.

PHOTOS: 2016’s Most Notable Celebrity Deaths — Prince, Muhammad Ali & More

“I just enjoy cooking. This is something I’ve been doing since I was a kid. I grew up humble; I didn’t have the luxury of not working. It’s just part and parcel of who I am,” he said, adding, “I’ve never been one of those kinds who has an ultimate goal; I kind of just go with the flow. Some people have the desire to get to one point. My path chose me, so in that respect, you never know what’s coming down the pike. As far as I know now, I’m loving it.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at 800-344-9598 any time, day or night.