Heidi Montag & Spencer Pratt Welcome Baby Boy: It’s The ‘Most Lit Day Of My Life’

Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt have welcomed their first child!

As RadarOnline.com has learned from Us Weekly reports, Montag gave birth to a baby boy, Gunner Stone, this Sunday October 1.

“Heidi and Spencer are proud parents of a healthy baby boy as of this afternoon,” the couple’s rep exclusively told Us.

PHOTOS: ‘RHOC’ Star Meghan King Edmonds Gives Birth Two Weeks Ahead Of Due Date

“We are so blessed to have a beautiful healthy baby boy,” said Montag, 31. “It was the hardest and most rewarding experience.”

“[It is] officially the most lit day of my life,” agreed Pratt, 34.

As Radar readers know, the love-struck duo spilled the news this April, later announcing that they got pregnant after only one month of trying!

PHOTOS: She Got Her Body Back! Kourtney Kardashian Flaunts Post-Baby Physique Just 5 Months After Giving Birth –– New Mom Stuns In 14 Photos

Pratt and Montag have been married since 2009 and could not be more excited to start expanding their family. Congrats to the happy couple!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.