Heartbroken Mother Speaks Out After Daughter Murdered In Charlottesville Attack

Days after 32-year-old Heather Heyer got killed in the Charlottesville hate crime, her mother has spoken out, RadarOline.com can reveal.

“My heart is broken but I am forever proud of her.”

As Radar can report, Heyer got hit by James Alex Fields Jr. – a white supremacist – when he charged his car at her and several others during a peaceful protest.

“She always had a very strong sense of right and wrong, she always, even as a child, was very caught up in what she believed to be fair,” Susan Bro said to the Huffington Post. “Somehow I almost feel that this is what she was born to be, is a focal point for change. I’m proud that what she was doing was peaceful, she wasn’t there fighting with people.”

The victim’s mother also claimed that her daughter was a “very passionate young woman.”

“She believed very strongly in speaking up for the rights of others. That’s why she was there,” she said, speaking of why Heyer was at the protest the day she got killed.

She also said her daughter loved giving back as she often gave people in need both food and shelter for as long as they needed it – sometimes months.

“She lived her life like her path — and it was one of justice,” agreed a neighbor who knew Heyer.

Speaking of the hate and anger that Heyer’s death has brought on to fellow protestants, individuals and friends, Bro said: “I don’t want her death to be a focus for more hatred, I want her death to be a rallying cry for justice and equality and fairness and compassion.”

Fields, the killer, “has now ruined his life as well as robbed a great many of us of someone we love very much,” she added.

Heyer’s friends have set up a GoFundMe to help raise money for her family.

