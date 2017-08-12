Curves Ahead! Has Nicki Minaj Had Butt Implants? See The New Photo

Nicki Minaj is trying to break the Internet with her latest racy Instagram post.

But it has people wondering if she has had butt implants recently.

The 34-year-old rapper showed off a very ample booty to her 82 million followers around the world on Saturday.

And it received an amazing 639,000 ‘likes’ in just two hours. Posing in a black bodysuit with fringed thigh-high boots Minaj donned a blonde wig as she struck a sultry pose for her fans.

The image certainly got fans talking too.

A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Aug 12, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

One commented: “Damn everyone worrying about her a**!! So what if it’s fake it’s hers she bought it.”

Another said: “Man made”

One said: “Fake Booty.”

But Minaj had some supporters too – who liked her dangerous curves.

One commented: “Anaconda hot!”

Another added:”She looks mighty fine !”

Maybe she just got a little lonely because she’s currently single after splitting with rapper Meek Mill late 2016.

She started the New Year by confirming her status on social media, writing: “To confirm, yes I am single. Focusing on my work and looking forward to sharing it with you guys really soon. Have a blessed New Year. Love u. (sic)”

The two rappers dated for around two years and Meek admitted it was a ‘loss’ when they split up.

