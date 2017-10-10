Harvey Weinstein Caught On Tape Admitting To Groping Model In Police Sting

Harvey Weinstein, 65, admitted to having groped Ambra Battilana Gutierrez in shocking audio caught by the N.Y.P.D.

In the tape, Weinstein is heard trying to coerce the model into coming into his bathroom to watch him shower.

“I’m telling you right now, get in here,” he is heard saying. When the Gutierrez refused, he added: “You must come here now.”

“I don’t want to,” she said repeatedly, “I want to leave.”

Gutierrez is then heard arguing with the producer, saying “yesterday was kind of aggressive for me,” and bashing him for having touched her breasts without her permission.

“I’m used to that,” he answered.

He then threatened Gutierrez, saying “Now you’re embarrassing me,” in front of the people at the hotel. “Don’t ruin your friendship with me for five minutes.”

The model finally left as a livid Weinstein told her “never call me again.”

Gutierrez told officials that Weinstein had groped her breasts and tried to put a hand up her skirt while she protested in his office. She had gone to meet him with her modeling portfolio, and when she refused to let him touch her, he told her he’d meet her that evening at a Broadway play he was producing.

Instead of meeting him there, she went straight to the police and reported the assault. She then wore a mic on her clothes to record her interaction with him at the hotel bar.

Weinstein was never charged with a crime after the police investigation.

The chilling audio comes after Weinstein was bashed by more than 10 women for his allegedly inappropriate behavior.

Many stars, including Meryl Streep, have slammed his purported conduct.

He is currently battling a legal war over his sexual misconduct allegations, and was recently fired from his own company after news broke of his shocking behavior.

