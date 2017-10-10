Angelina Jolie & Gwyneth Paltrow Claim Harvey Weinstein Sexually Harassed Them

Hollywood stars Angelina Jolie, 42, and Gwyneth Paltrow, 45, are the latest A-listers to come forward in Harvey Weinstein‘s sexual harassment scandal.

Said the Goop founder to the New York Times: “I was a kid, I was signed up, I was petrified,” when Weinstein attempted to seduce her at the age of 22. The producer had hired her for the leading role in Emma, and later pushed her to stardom after helping her win an Academy Award. Regardless, Paltrow said she worried he would fire her from the film after she refused to sleep with him.

It all began when he summoned the actress to his suite at the Peninsula Beverly Hills hotel for an alleged work meeting. When she arrived, Weinstein, 65, out his hand on Paltrow and asked her to join him in his room for massages. She told her then-boyfriend Brad Pitt, 53, about his advances and the actor confronted Weinstein. He became infuriated and threatened Paltrow, telling her to keep her mouth shut about what he’d done.

“He screamed at me for a long time,” she said. “It was brutal.”

Concluded Paltrow in her statement : “We’re at a point in time when women need to send a clear message that this is over. This way of treating women ends now.”

Angelina Jolie also claimed she was harassed by Weinstein. Said the Maleficent actress in an email statement: “I had a bad experience with Harvey Weinstein in my youth, and as a result, chose never to work with him again and warn others when they did. This behavior towards women in any field, any country is unacceptable.”

Other actresses such as Rosanna Arquette and Judith Godrèche have similar stories of being sexually harassed by Weinstein. While various women even claimed the producer raped them, Weinstein’s lawyer had denied all claims and said that his client would not be answering any questions at this time.

