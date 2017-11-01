Harvey Weinstein & James Toback: Under Police Investigation After Sex Assault Claims

Hollywood directors Harvey Weinstein, 65, and James Toback, 72, recently went under fire for having sexually assaulted various women in the workplace. As RadarOnline.com reported, police said they would be conducting a thorough investigation into the men’s pasts in order to uncover the truth behind the alleged victims’ claims.

The Beverly Hills Department has received multiple complaints involving Harvey Weinstein. These cases are under investigation, and no further information will be released at this time.,” police told Radar.

The department issued the same statement for Toback, after over 38 women accused him of sexual harassment.

Selma Blair, 45, and Rachel McAdams, 38, were just two of the many women who came forward to disclose Toback’s allegedly sick actions. Blair claimed the director forced her to stay in his hotel room and let him rub his penis against her leg until he came in his pants. McAdams had a similar story, and recalled she was naïve to think such horrific things didn’t happen in Hollywood.

Weinstein was bashed by a myriad of women in and out of Hollywood. Many claimed he used his position of power to force them into sexual relationships or encounters, later threatening to destroy their careers if they ever spoke out. After much backlash, he came clean about some of his actions, yet still denied he ever forced anyone into non-consensual sex. Explaining that he had a “real problem,” the sleazy director checked himself into rehab for his alleged sex addiction and later left, to receive therapy from the comfort of his home.

