Harvey Weinstein Fired From His Own Company

Movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been axed from his own company.

The move comes as the 65-year-old has become engulfed by allegations of sexual misconduct.

The Board of Directors of The Weinstein Company just issued a statement:

“In light of new information about misconduct by Harvey Weinstein that has emerged in the past few days, the directors of The Weinstein Company … have determined, and have informed Harvey Weinstein, that his employment with The Weinstein Company is terminated, effective immediately.”

The news comes after the New York Times bombshell article claiming Weinstein had harassed numerous women including Ashley Judd and Rose McGowan.

Weinstein has claimed that he is trying to make amends but the bad publicity against him has gathered pace in recent days with lawyer Lisa Bloom quitting his team too.

The decorated producer has revealed that he will sue the New York Times over their allegations they made against him.

