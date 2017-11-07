Harvey Weinstein Expelled From Television Academy – For Life!

Harvey Weinstein, 65, have been given the boot by the Television Academy! As RadarOnline.com has learned from Variety reports, the prestigious organization has officially expelled the sick former producer following his explosive sexual assault scandal.

The iconic filmmaker, recently checked himself into rehab for sex addiction after being accused of sexual harassment, assault, misconduct and rape, by a long list of women.

“After a hearing today, the Television Academy’s governance has voted to expel Harvey Weinstein from the Academy for life,” said the organization in a statement to Variety this Monday.

“The Academy supports those speaking out against harassment in all forms and stands behind those who have been affected by this issue. The unfolding and widespread examples of this horrific behavior are deeply disturbing to the Academy’s leadership.”

As stated in their announcement, the Academy is also reviewing and revising their code of conduct after Weinstein’s shocking scandal.

“We have been in contact with leaders across the industry and share with them a deep sense of responsibility to provide clear workplace benchmarks reflecting decency and respect. As a result, we are expediting an already-begun detailed review and revision of our Television Academy membership codes of conduct. We are determined to play a role in protecting all television professionals from predatory harassment, ensuring they are able to practice their craft in a safe environment,” concluded the statement.

As Radar readers know, Weinstein – who denied all claims of non-consensual sex – was fired from his own company after multiple women came forward with horrific tales and hard evidence of his sleazy behavior. He was also banned from the Producers Guild and Directors Guild, as well as kicked out of BAFTA and The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. As if that wasn’t enough, he was dumped by his longtime wife and got into a heated argument with his daughter right before jetting off to an Arizona rehab center.

