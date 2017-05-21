Hacker Kim Dotcom Claims Late DNC Staffer Seth Rich Was Wikileaks Source

Hacker Kim Dotcom has weighed in on the Russian collusion election probe case, tweeting that the late former Democratic National Committee staffer Seth Rich was the Wikileaks source.

“I knew Seth Rich. Know he was the @Wikileaks source. I was involved,” Dotcom wrote in an explosive Tweet on Saturday.

PHOTOS: The Truth About The ‘New York Times’ ‘Hit Piece’ On Donald Trump Exposed In 10 Clicks

I knew Seth Rich. I know he was the @Wikileaks source. I was involved. https://t.co/MbGQteHhZM — Kim Dotcom (@KimDotcom) May 20, 2017

If Dotcom’s claim is true, it would damage the theory that the Russians meddled in the U.S. Presidential election to benefit Donald Trump—a story that has roiled Washington, D.C. for weeks.

First, Dotcom took to Twitter on Friday to say, “If Congress includes #SethRich case into their Russia probe I’ll give written testimony that Seth Rich was a @Wikileaks source.”

PHOTOS: Inside Donald Trump’s Secret Meeting With Vladimir Putin — To OVERTHROW Dictators!

After Fox News anchor Sean Hannity Tweeted, asking Dotcom if he had evidence, the German-Finnish internet entrepreneur then made his startling flat-out claim that Rich was the Wikileaks source.

Now Hannity wants to interview Dotcom on his radio and TV shows, and the hacker has indicated he’ll make an official statement with more details on Tuesday after consulting his attorneys.

As Radar has reported, Rich, a 27-year-old DNC staffer, was murdered near his Washington D.C. home in July. According to reports, Rich was set to testify against Hillary Clinton in a lawsuit for campaign fraud.

PHOTOS: Kanye West Meets With Donald Trump After Major Meltdown

Although authorities have said Rich’s shooting death was a robbery gone bad, after nearly a year with no suspects, many have questioned the investigation.

And last week, according to Fox 5, private investigator Rod Wheeler — who says he was hired by the Rich family — claimed there is “tangible evidence” on Rich’s computer confirming his communication with WikiLeaks in the weeks before his killing.

But the Rich family has dismissed P.I. Wheeler’s allegations as “fake evidence” and then he appeared to backpedal on his claims.

PHOTOS: Melania Trump Channels Jackie O. For White House Meeting With The Obamas

So far, Dotcom has provided no evidence to support his claims regarding Rich, but the internet is going wild with speculation.

And as The National ENQUIRER reported, Washington, D.C. lawyer Jack Burkman said Rich was murdered in cold blood because he knew too much.

As Heavy has reported, since Rich’s murder, there have been conspiracy theories that he was killed because he was the source of DNC emails supplied to Wikileaks, not Russian operatives as FBI investigations have suggested. Many have speculated he was killed in a cover-up.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.