Abuse & Murder! Gypsy Blanchard’s Dad Reveals Horrific New Details In Twisted Case

This week, ABC News‘ Amy Robach sat down with the father of Gypsy Blanchard, the woman who pleaded guilty to murdering her mother, ahead of the premiere of new HBO documentary Mommy Dead and Dearest.

As Radar readers know, Gypsy, who allegedly stabbed her mom Dee Dee to death with the help of boyfriend Nicholas Godejohn in 2015, had been confined to a wheelchair growing up, and was thought to have had muscular dystrophy, epilepsy and leukemia. But new revelations in the case reveal the 25-year-old was the victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy (a form of abuse in which the parent fakes a healthy child’s illnesses).

In their tell-all interview, Rod Blanchard and his wife Kristy, Gypsy’s stepmother, revealed new horrors of the girl’s story.

PHOTOS: ‘There Isn’t A Day … I Don’t Think Of Him’: 6 Photos Of ‘RHOBH’ Star Kim Richards’ Murdered Fiancé

“It started when she was 3 months old, she stopped breathing. . .had problems digesting her food and had the feeding tube put in,” Rod said.

Separated by an 11-hour drive, Rod and Kristy say they rarely saw Gypsy.

“Dee Dee would never allow Gypsy to come stay with me because she was so sick. And it was all a lie,” he said. “It was all fake.”

PHOTOS: The Curse Of Reality TV — 30 Reality Stars Who Died From Murder, Suicide, Overdoses & More

When asked how many doctors Gypsy saw over the years, Kristy revealed: “It was countless doctors. I have a lot of the medical records.”

But according to Rod, Gypsy never confided in him that something was amiss with her mother.

Watch The Video On RadarOnline



ABC Breaking News | Latest News Videos

“Dee Dee was having Gypsy believe at everyone would turn on her, everyone would hate her, so she just did what her mom told her to do,” he claimed.

The couple was shocked when Gyspy walked into court for her trial after years of exclusively using a wheelchair.

PHOTOS: The 10 Most Sensational Celebrity Murder Cases

“To see her walk, I was happy, but sad at the same time because of the situation. I felt furious,” Rod said. “I was — like one hand I was happy to see her walk and on the other hand I’m like, wow, all of them years she could have done so much more.”

After pleading guilty to second degree murder, Gypsy was sentenced to ten years in prison.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.