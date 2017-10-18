Gord Downie Dead At 53: Tragically Hip Lead Singer Suffered Terminal Brain Cancer

Gord Downie, lead singer of Canadian music group the Tragically Hip, has died at the age of 53, RadarOnline.com has learned. Last year in 2016, he was diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, after which he continued to perform on tour with his band.

“Last night Gord quietly passed away with his beloved children and family close by,” his heartbroken family wrote in a statement.

The musician was allegedly not surprised by his death following his tragic cancer diagnosis.

Continued the statement: “Gord knew this day was coming — his response was to spend this precious time as he always had — making music, making memories and expressing deep gratitude to his family and friends for a life well lived, often sealing it with a kiss on the lips.”

“Gord said he had lived many lives. As a musician, he lived “the life” for over 30 years, lucky to do most of it with his high school buddies. At home, he worked just as tirelessly at being a good father, son, brother, husband and friend. No one worked harder on every part of their life than Gord. No one,” added the Downie family. “We would like to thank all the kind folks at KGH and Sunnybrook, Gord’s bandmates, management team, friends and fans. Thank you for all the help and support over the past two years.”

Friends and A-listers also took to twitter to voice their sadness over the incident.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted this Wednesday morning: “There will never be another like you, Gord. Rest in peace my friend.”

Nickleback added: Sending all love, light, thoughts and prayers to #GordDownie. Your influence and courage both on and off stage continues to inspire.

“Thinking about the incredible Gord Downie and sending him and his family all of our love,” wrote Blue Rodeo.

“Gutted. Love you Gord,” added ARKELLS.

“Thank you everyone for all the respect, admiration and love you have given Gord throughout the years — those tender offerings touched his heart and he takes them with him now as he walks among the stars. Love you forever Gord,” concluded the Downie family’s statement.

