DUI Nightmare! Glenn Campbell’s Shocking Meltdown Before Tragic Death

Talented singer Glen Campbell, who passed away from Alzheimer’s on Aug. 8, was always known for his boyish charisma, but he once raised hell in a shocking drug- and alcohol-fueled meltdown that ended in his arrest!

Trouble started on Nov. 24, 2003, when the “Rhinestone Cowboy” singer, then 67, went boozing at the Phoenix Country Club after playing some golf.

After a number of rum and Cokes, Campbell got behind the wheel of his silver BMW and proceeded to slam into a Toyota Camry at an intersection.

“He turned too late and smashed right into me,” the truck’s driver, Charles Root, said at the time. “He didn’t get out of the car. He just sat and stared at me. When I started to open my door to see if he was O.K., he took off.”

Another motorist followed Campbell, directing cops to the Phoenix mansion where he had fled.

According to Sgt. Randy Force, Campbell, who had battled addictions to drugs and alcohol for decades, opened the door and told officers, “I’m Glen Campbell, the Rhinestone Cowboy.”

He then “told officers that he wasn’t drunk a day in his life, only over-served.”

But when police noted his smashed up car, Campbell tried to blame the crash victim, insisting, ‘The son of a bitch must have hit me,'” Sgt. Force revealed to The National ENQUIRER.

Responding officers gave Campbell a breath test and arrested him after he blew a whopping .20, more than twice the legal driving limit.

Incredibly, Campbell’s trouble was just beginning! The handcuffed drunk then went berserk and tried to kick out the door of a police car and at the police station he tried to go after an officer, causing authorities to restrain him with straps.

Campbell was arrested and charged with extreme DUI, leaving the scene of an accident and assaulting a police officer.

But even in jail, the star proved to be a tireless entertainer, albeit one who was worse for wear.

“He sang ‘By the Time I Get to Phoenix’ and ‘Rhinestone Cowboy,’ but he slurred the words,” recalled Sgt. Bill Niles.

Campbell later tried to blame his embarrassing meltdown on mixing alcohol with the prescription medication he was taking at the time.

“I was arrested and put in jail,” he later explained. “Even at my age, I learned a valuable lesson. I apologize to my wife, my family, my friends and my fans.”

He added: “I fell off the wagon. I think that old wagon, if I fall off it again, it’ll run me right over.”

As Radar reported, doctors diagnosed Campbell with Alzheimer’s in 2011, when he was 75. The iconic musician, who had 21 Top 40 hits during his long career, then embarked on an incredible 151-show farewell tour.

He died on Aug. 8 in Nashville, Tenn.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease,” read a statement released by his family.

