Country Legend Glen Campbell Dead At 81

Glen Campbell has died at the age of 81, RadarOnline.com can reveal. The country music legend passed away at 10 AM on Tuesday in Nashville, a family friend confirmed.

The “Rhinestone Cowboy” hitmaker passed away after a long battle with Alzheimer’s.

Campbell was residing in a treatment facility for Alzheimer’s patients at the time of his death.

The talented singer is survived by his wife, Kim Campbell, and eight children.

