Inside Glen Campbell’s Devastating Final Days

Glen Campbell died on Aug. 8, but his iconic velvety voice was silenced years before as he bravely struggled with the debilitating effects of Alzheimer’s disease.

Nearly two years before his death, Glen’s fourth wife of 35 years, Kim, removed the “Rhinestone Cowboy” singer from a care center and brought him to live out his sad last days at their home in Nashville.

Glen, she once noted, would sometimes lash out in fear after his condition had reached its seventh and final stage.

“He punched me in the eye] and I had a black eye for two weeks,” Kim once noted. “It’s really hard to cope with. I know that’s not him — it’s just the Alzheimer’s.”

The singer, also “lost most of his ability to communicate verbally” or play the guitar, a talent that had rocketed him to fame and 21 number one hits on the Top 40.

“I don’t even know if he knows what it’s for,” Kim, 58, said. “He’s in his own world right now.”

However, she reassured at the time, Glen “still understands the universal language of smiles and kisses, and he enjoys that.”

However, reported Globe last year, his daughter revealed her dad “doesn’t really recognize me anymore.”

“He recognizes me as someone that he loves, but he doesn’t really know who I am,” Ashley Campbell said.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Campbell was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2011. By 2015, the iconic star was in the final throes of the debilitating and deadly disease.

He died in Nashville on Aug. 8 at the age of 81.

