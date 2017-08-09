Glen Campbell’s Daughter Mourns Iconic Father’s Death Via Twitter – Pals Follow

After her father’s tragic passing this Tuesday, Glen Campbell‘s daughter, Ashley, shared an emotional tribute to the late singer via Twitter, RadarOnline.com can report.

“Heartbroken. I owe him everything I am, and everything I ever will be. He will be remembered so well and with so much love,” she wrote.

With the touching message she also posted a photo of her holding her father’s wrinkled hand on his hospital bed.

Heartbroken. I owe him everything I am, and everything I ever will be. He will be remembered so well and with so much love. pic.twitter.com/1Z8mm8Jzth — Ashley Campbell (@ashcambanjo) August 8, 2017

PHOTOS: The Sum of Whitney Houston’s Life and Tragic Death

As Radar reported, the Rhinestone Cowboy singer died of Alzheimer’s disease at age 81. He was diagnosed with the deadly illness just six years ago in 2011.

Following his passing, Campbell’s family shared a statement saying: “It is with the heaviest of hearts that we announce the passing of our beloved husband, father, grandfather, and legendary singer and guitarist, Glen Travis Campbell, at the age of 81, following his long and courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.”

The musical icon is survived by his eight kids and wife of 35 years Kim Campbell.

PHOTOS: Marilyn Monroe’s Most Chilling Quotes Before Her Troubling Death

Friends and fans of Campbell also took to Twitter to voice their grief.

“I’m very broken up to hear about my friend Glen Campbell. An incredible musician and an even better person. I’m at a loss. Love & Mercy,” wrote The Beach Boys star Brian Wilson.

Musical legends and celebrities, too, came together to remember the beloved singer.

PHOTOS: Judy Garland Death Secrets Revealed—Studio Gave Her Pills To Keep Her Working

“Extremely sad to hear that Glen Campbell has passed away. My prayers and thoughts go out t him and his family,” wrote Blake Shelton.

Added Sheryl Crow, “Huge loss in the world of music today. Rest In Peace, Glen Campbell.”

Glen Campbell was one of the greatest voices of all time. I will always love you Glen!” wrote Dolly Parton.

As radar can reveal, in his lifetime Campbell sold more than 45 million records, had 12 gold albums and 75 chart hits.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.