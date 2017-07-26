Giant Spider Larger Than A Dinner Plate Traps Family Indoors: ‘It’s Massive’ & ‘Mean’

An Australian family was trapped in their home after they witnessed a massive spider crawling on their sliding glass door, RadarOnline.com can report.

The giant huntsman spider, which the family has decided to call Aragog, is reportedly larger than a dinner plate and appeared on the door as Lauren Ansell‘s partner was outside trying to cook dinner.

“My partner was on the outside trying to cook our food. We didn’t want to kill it, but it didn’t like us for trying to move it along,” said Ansell to the Daily Mail.

PHOTOS: World’s Most Stunning Wild Animals Strike A Pose

“It’s massive and was mean, but it’s alive and we didn’t want to kill it,” she added.

After trying to shoo it away, the family let the large eight-legged creature be: “It’s still alive and happy. I nicknamed it Aragog,” said Ansell.

After posting a shocking photo of the humongous huntsman on Facebook, the family has not seen it again.

PHOTOS: Preteen Hunter SLAMMED For Posting Selfies With Dead Animals

“It’s in the garden and we haven’t seen it since,” claimed Ansell.

Is this the biggest spider you’ve ever seen? Let us know in the comments below!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.