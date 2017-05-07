George Michael’s Former Boyfriend Kenny Goss Reveals Funeral Secrets

George Michael’s former boyfriend Kenny Goss is outraged that Fadi Fawaz, the late singer’s love at the time of his death, delayed the funeral by showing up late.

And art dealer Goss has also spilled other details about Michael’s memorial service and life.

Goss has sniffed to the The Sun, “I’ve no idea why Fadi would choose to be late.

“I didn’t say anything to him and he didn’t come to the wake.’”

“I was on the family side of the church. Fadi was on the opposite side,” Goss said.

Apparently Fadi wasn’t welcome at the wake, having been snubbed by Michael’s family.

Michael’s death on Christmas Day 2016 at age 53 stunned the world. And Goss, 58, who was with Michael for 20 years, was among just 50 family and close friends invited to the private funeral held on March 29 at Highgate cemetery in North London.

Hairdresser Fawaz, 40, as Radar has reported, was grilled for weeks by authorities over Michael’s untimely death, until police finally issued a statement clearing him of foul play. A coroner’s report attributed his death to natural causes.

Goss, who dated the “Careless Whispers” warbler from 1996 to 2011, told the British publication that he walked up to Michael’s coffin and put his hand on it.

He said, “I didn’t cry. I just thought, ‘That’s him in there.’

“I pictured him being younger — aged 33 in an amazing suit with his Cartier watch on. I touched the coffin. It was reassuring to know he was resting in peace.”

Goss also revealed ex-Spice Girl Geri Horner paid her respects in secret after agreeing with the family not to attend the funeral.

He said, “She went for a personal goodbye, or it would have been a mess. I think she went to the church before everyone arrived.

“They didn’t want famous people there to cause a mess. Elton John and Kate Moss weren’t invited.

“Geri was very close to George and was very upset.”

But Michael’s Wham! partner Andrew Ridgeley was there, Goss said.

Michael’s longtime love Goss revealed that there were no hymns sung, no pictures of the singer, and none of the star’s hit songs were played at the funeral.

“The whole thing was over in less than an hour. Everyone did well and kept their emotions in check. The Greek minister did the shaking of incense,” Goss recalled.

“Then we put in white roses, which were George’s favorite.

According to Goss, there was a beautiful wooden casket at the front and the minister read a eulogy by Michael’s father, Jack, who disclosed e didn’t believe George was going to be so successful.

Goss said the funeral was very small, exactly what Michael would have wanted.

Goss also told The Sun that Michael’s drug use “destroyed” their relationship.

He said, “I would find drugs and flush everything down the toilet, thinking if I just get rid of it he won’t get more. He was absent-minded, so would just think he’d lost them.”

Goss also said Michael’s declining health disturbed him. And sure enough, the iconic singer passed on long before fans expected.