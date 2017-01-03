George Michael BF Labelled ‘Leech’ As U.K. Press Demand He Answer Death Questions

George Michael‘s friends are demanding answers from the singer’s “leech” boyfriend Fadi Fawaz, who has changed his story multiple times since finding Michael’s body on Christmas Day.

Now, The Sun has come after the hairstylist to clarify five key questions following his latest claim that he slept in a car as Michael, 53, died alone.

The five questions are as follows:

1. Did you know George was taking drugs up to his death? Who provided the drugs?

2. Did you really sleep in your car on the wintry night he died, and why?

3. Who hacked your Twitter account, and have you reported the problem?

4. Were you in a relationship with George when he died?

5. Why do friends of George accuse you of acting like a ‘leech’?

To top it all off, Michael’s pals claim the pair split 18 months prior to the Wham! singer’s death.

“Fadi was a leech from the beginning,” one friend told The Sun. “George realised this but I think he deliberately ignored it. He was grateful of the company. George relied on Fadi for many things.”

“But they had been estranged for 18 months,” the insider added.

As Radar reported, Fawaz spent the night in his car on Christmas eve into morning, when Michael was found dead.

“I never saw him,” Fawaz admitted to The Mirror on January 2. “I fell asleep in my car and I never saw him that night. The police know everything. That’s the most important thing.”

Following Michael’s death, the 46-year-old claimed that he’d been with the fallen star the entire weekend. Even though Fawaz’s reason for separating from Michael hasn’t been explained, fans may speculate there may have been trouble in paradise .

All eyes were on Fawaz after his Twitter sent out a series of tweets saying Michael had tried several times to commit suicide before dying on Christmas.”

Fawaz later responded by saying his account was hacked. “I am shocked with what’s going on with the Twitter things,” he told The Mirror hours after the tweets were sent. “My Twitter account was hacked and closed.”

