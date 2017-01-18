George H.W. Bush HOSPITALIZED In Houston

Former president George H.W. Bush has been hospitalized in Houston since Saturday, a Bush family spokesman confirmed on Wednesday.

According to reports, the 92-year-old was admitted to Methodist Hospital in the Texas Medical Center for “shortness of breath,” and is “responding very well” to treatments.

He is expected to be released in a couple of days.

PHOTOS: Marriage Crisis! Billy Bush’s Wife ‘Flipped Out’ Over Lewd Tape Scandal

“He’s there. He’s fine and he’s doing really well,” Bush chief of staff Jean Becker told the Houston Chronicle.

For now, the famed politician is “being monitored as a precaution and is resting comfortably.”

.@GeorgeHWBush was taken to @MethodistHosp Sat. for shortness of breath, has responded very well to treatments. Hope to have him out soon. — Jim McGrath (@jgm41) January 18, 2017

As Radar previously reported, Bush has been confined to a wheelchair due to a battle with the disease vascular Parkinsonism.

PHOTOS: Suspended! Embattled Billy Bush Looks Miserable As ‘TODAY’ Axes Him

In an alarming revelation, a health expert who hasn’t treated the former U.S. president, studying recent images of the 90-year-old political veteran with the current first couple, told The National ENQUIRER that Bush had “an expression on his face that indicates he doesn’t know who Michelle Obama is” — signifying possible dementia.

Here’s to a swift recovery for George H.W.!

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.