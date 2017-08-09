George Clooney’s ‘Game of Thrones’ Crush Blows Him Off

George wants to add new neighbor Kit Harington to his A-list tribe — but the “Game of Thrones” hottie isn’t interested in joining Clooney’s clique!

A source told RadarOnline.com that since Kit — known for his role as Jon Snow — bought a Tudor-style home only miles from Clooney’s English country estate, Clooney has been begging the TV star to hang out — but to no avail!

“George has been pestering Kit with invites to his mansions in Berkshire [England] and Lake Como [Italy] — but he’s in for disappointment,” a source told Radar. “Kit doesn’t want to be his new pal.”

The insider claims that although Harrington, 30, takes his career seriously, he has vowed never to become part of Hollywood’s “scene,” preferring to spend his downtime with girlfriend — and former “GOT” onscreen love — Rose Leslie, also 30.

“Kit’s mind is pretty made up. He doesn’t want to be George’s buddy, but George keeps begging him to come away on a motorbike tour. It’s getting annoying!” the source squealed.

“[Kit’s home is] too far to take a boat, thank goodness — or else George would probably row by!”

