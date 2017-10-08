Star In The Sky! George Clooney Asked To Spy On Colonel Gadaffi.

George Clooney has played spies on the big screen but he was wanted for that role in real life too.

The ‘Syriana’ star is the latest celebrity to be linked in documents from within the International Criminal Court.

According to various reports released this weekend chief prosecutor, Luis Moreno Ocampo, asked several celebrities, including Cooney, to help him.

It is being clamed that Ocampo felt that the rich and famous really could help his department beat warlords and international criminals.

He reportedly asked Clooney, 56, the co-founder of a project that used commercial satellites to fly over South Sudan, to gather evidence of war crimes.

This intelligence would be used for help investigating atrocities committed by Colonel Muammar Gadaffi’s regime in Libya during the 2011 civil war.

It has been also been reported that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt were asked to help capture an African warlord Joseph Kony.

The revelations come as part of a haul of 40,000 documents obtained by the French investigative website Madiapart.

