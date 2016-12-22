Oh, Baby! Garth Brooks A Gramps Again

Mild-mannered Garth Brooks went ballistic when his then-teenage daughter, August, got pregnant out of wedlock three years ago by her high school sweetheart!

Now, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal August has given birth again, although this time — to her country superstar dad’s relief — she’s married.

August, 22, and husband Chance Russell recently presented a bouncing baby girl named Gwendolyn to big sis Karalynn.

“Garth is thrilled [he’s] got a new granddaughter. She’s beautiful, healthy and wonderful,” the country crooner’s ex-wife, Sandy Mahl, told Radar exclusively from her Kansas ranch.

An inside source tattled: “August submitted to her father’s wishes to marry. She’d dated Chance for years, and he was fantastic with Karalynn after she was born. Now they’ve got baby Gwendolyn — it’s a perfect, happy family!”

Garth and Sandy divorced in December 2001 after 15 years of marriage — when Radar revealed the “Friends in Low Places” singer was bed-hopping with country star Trisha Yearwood.

The divorce settlement cost the musical kingpin a whopping $125 million — one of the most expensive affairs a man could have .

After the split, Sandy was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006. It returned in 2010.

Garth, 54, and Trisha, 52, married in December 2005, and she helped him raise August and sisters Taylor, 24, and Allie, 20.

While celebrating his second granddaughter’s birth, Garth has also been touted as a possible performer at President-elect Donald Trump‘s upcoming inauguration.

The singer’s publicist, Nancy Seltzer, said: “While rumor has it that he has been asked to perform for President-elect Trump, he has not been able to commit yet.”

Performing for the president is nothing new for the country star. His rep boasted, “Garth has performed for the five living presidents.”

And now his newest fan, granddaughter Gwendolyn, could be there to witness the next occasion!

