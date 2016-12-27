Autopsy Report Details Drug Cocktail In Garry Shandling’s System When He Died

RadarOnline.com has uncovered the autopsy report for comedian Garry Shandling, who tragically died while on the phone with a 911 operator last March.

While examiners ruled Shandling’s death at age 66 was the result of pulmonary thrombosis caused by deep vein thrombosis, the medical professionals screened his blood, which came up positive for a host of controlled substances.

According to the report, Shandling’s sample was presumptively positive for opiates (codeine and morphine as well as hydrocodone and hydromorphone) along with benzodiazepines and Xanax.

Shandling, who examiners noted suffered from an enlarged heart, reportedly was taking the opiate painkillers found in his system following a dental procedure he had undergone shortly before his death.

The star did not test positive for other illegal drugs, including cocaine and fentanyl.

Shandling “had previously complained of leg pain and shortness of breath on March 23, 2016, and was told by a friend to go to the doctor,” revealed the report, noting he said he would go the following day.

However, Shandling “called 911 because he could not breathe and collapsed while on the phone.”

He was pronounced dead at 11:37 a.m. at St. Johns Medical Center in Los Angeles.

The report also laid bare Shandling’s list of ailments he had suffered over the course of his medical history.

According to the autopsy report, Shandling suffered “hyperparathyroidism, chronic pancreatitis post-surgery, deep vein thrombosis with IVC filter, recent dental work” and he was “not feeling well while in Hawaii” before his death.

“Decedent is prescribed multiple medications,” added the report. “Foul play is not suspected.”

