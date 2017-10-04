Gabrielle Union Tragically Admits ‘I’ve Had 8 Or 9 Miscarriages’ With Hubby Dwyane!

Gabrielle Union, 44, did not hold back in her new book, as the star revealed in an excerpt obtained by PEOPLE that she’s had “eight or nine miscarriages!”

In her memoir, hilariously titled We’re Going To Need More Wine, the actress opened up about her heartbreaking struggle with infertility and the troubling procedures she’s had to put her body through in order to grow her family.

“For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle,” Union wrote in her book.

PHOTOS: Oops! Gabrielle Union Suffers Major Nip Slip In Low-Cut Dress

She added that being in the spotlight makes her pregnancy difficulties that much more painful, because everyone is always watching.

“Once a month I look like I’m in my second trimester because I’m bloated,” admitted the Being Mary Jane star “It leads to the questions and it leads to the rumors and anytime I go into a doctor’s office I feel like I’m a member of SEAL Team Six undercover because I don’t want people to speculate.”

Union previously revealed that after becoming a stepmom to hubby Dwyane Wade‘s kids from a previous marriage, she knew she wanted kids of her own. “There’s no place I’d rather be than with them,” she told PEOPLE.

PHOTOS: Inside the Infamous Abode of Gabrielle (a.k.a. Coco) Chanel

While the IVF treatments have all failed, and her hormones have kept her in a constant state of instability and discomfort, she and Wade, 35, “remain bursting with love and ready to do anything to meet the child we’ve both dreamed of.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.