Second Lawsuit Filed Against Fyre Festival Organizers.

Another day, another lawsuit.

RadarOnline.com has learned that the doomed Fyre Festival has been slapped with its second class action suit in two days.

Festival goers Chelsea Chinery, Shannon McAuliffe and Desiree Flores are suing Ja Rule, Billy McFarland and Fyre Media for breach of contract, negligent misrepresentation and fraud, after the disastrous Bahamas event was canceled last week.

The lawsuit states that while the festival promised “stunning beach side villas, yachts with models draped over the top,” guests arrived to find “horrific” conditions.

“As Plaintiffs began to grasp the dire nature of the situation, upon witnessing the complete lack of infrastructure necessary to host such an event, a panic enveloped the crowd,” personal injury attorney John Girardi, who is representing the ladies, said. “Plaintiffs were stuck on the island, with no way off.”

The suit also contends that organizers knew at least a month in advance that the event was doomed.

And although celebs like Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski reportedly were warned to stay away, commoners were never called, they claim.

The lawsuit comes just one day after festival goer Daniel Jung filed a $100 million class action lawsuit against the rapper and McFarland on behalf of all those who bought tickets to the failed festival.

Jung alleges that McFarland, Ja Rule and co-organizer Jeffrey Atkins continued to sell tickets to the event, even after they knew it was destined to fail. He’s accusing them of fraud and breach of contract.

Tickets to the high-profile event cost between $1,200 and $200,000. It was advertised as an exclusive weekend of music, luxury cuisine and celebrities. Hot models including Hailey Baldwin and Kendall Jenner were even recruited to push the party on Instagram.

Ja Rule has since released a statement apologizing for the whole ordeal.

