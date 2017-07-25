Friends Fear Aaron Carter ‘Living On Borrowed Time’ After DUI Arrest

SINGER Aaron Carter is hurtling toward an early death and needs help soon, friends fear!

“He’s living on borrowed time,” said a source close to the troubled 29-year-old.

“Aaron’s drinking and driving alone will likely kill him if he doesn’t stop immediately!”

The “I Want Candy” singer was busted July 15 on suspicion of DUI and possession of marijuana and “drug related objects” after he was spotted driving “all over the road” in rural Georgia.

Aaron has claimed he wasn’t drinking, and insisted cops targeted him because he’s “famous.”

But he was arrested for marijuana possession in 2008 and checked into rehab in 2011.

Last year, Aaron admitted he self-medicated with booze and drugs after his parents’ divorce and an embarrassing stint on “Dancing with the Stars.”

Brother Nick Carter, 37, of the Backstreet Boys reached out to Aaron on Twitter, writing: “Family isn’t always easy, [but] we’re all here for you.”