Send fresh Valentine’s (or Galentine’s) Day flowers for 50% off

Everyone wants Valentine’s Day flowers, right?? But no one wants to spend the inflated prices for week old carnations. That’s why we’re loving Teleflora, a super convenient company that works with local florists to deliver fresh flowers (in gorgeous vases too).

You’re not even limited to just bouquets. Teleflora has a full collection of floral baskets, centerpieces, and gourmet food baskets for you sweet-toothed SO. They’re even offering 50% off your first order to Radar readers — pay just $20 for a $40 credit.

You can shop by flower type, occasion, or using Teleflora’s guides to pick your perfect bunch. Whatever you choose, it’ll be delivered in a vase, ready to be enjoyed immediately. And the credit is good for anything on the site — no restrictions. Make someone’s day this Valentine’s Day with gorgeous flowers so gorgeous they belong on The Bachelor.