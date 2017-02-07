Send fresh Valentine’s (or Galentine’s) Day flowers for 50% off

Great Valentine's Day Gift!

By
Posted on

Everyone wants Valentine’s Day flowers, right?? But no one wants to spend the inflated prices for week old carnations. That’s why we’re loving Teleflora, a super convenient company that works with local florists to deliver fresh flowers (in gorgeous vases too).

You’re not even limited to just bouquets. Teleflora has a full collection of floral baskets, centerpieces, and gourmet food baskets for you sweet-toothed SO. They’re even offering 50% off your first order to Radar readers — pay just $20 for a $40 credit.

You can shop by flower type, occasion, or using Teleflora’s guides to pick your perfect bunch. Whatever you choose, it’ll be delivered in a vase, ready to be enjoyed immediately. And the credit is good for anything on the site — no restrictions. Make someone’s day this Valentine’s Day with gorgeous flowers so gorgeous they belong on The Bachelor.

Comments