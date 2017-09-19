Frankie Muniz Talks Brutal Back Injury: I Have The ‘Body Of A 71-Year-Old’

Malcom in the Middle star Frankie Muniz just revealed he suffered a major back injury during his years as a professional racecar driver, RadarOnline.com has learned.

“I had a crash and broke my back and injured my hands and ribs,” Muniz told his Dancing With The Stars partner Witney Carson on the show’s premiere.

PHOTOS: ‘Damage’ & ‘Injuries!’ See The Photos Of Depp’s Alleged ‘Attack’

He said that while the incident happened years ago, it still very much affects everything he does.

“I’m 31 but feel like I have the creaky, old body of a 71-year-old,” said the actor. “But I’m doing whatever it takes to take care of my body so I can continue dancing. I’ve raced Indy cars, I’ve played every sport, I consider myself a pretty athletic person, but I’m so sore. I’m so dead. I’m in the sauna, I’m icing. Everything that I’m doing every minute of the day is to make me a better dancer in this competition and make it to the end.”

“I’m so scared to dance in front of people. I didn’t even know if I could dance, but now that I’m doing it I don’t want to stop any time soon,” cotinued Muniz, who also suffered a “mini stroke” in 2012 at the age of 26. “I’m having the time of my life.”

PHOTOS: London Attack: Woman Killed & Five Others Injured In Brutal Stabbing

Pro-dancer Carson, 23, agreed, saying of her partner: “This guy is amazing. He’s so hard working and wants to do the best that he can. We’re having a blast.”

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.