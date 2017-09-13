‘Sopranos’ Star Frank Vincent Dead At 78 After Heart Surgery Complications

Tough-guy character actor Frank Vincent, who was a mainstay in some of Martin Scorsese’s most critically-acclaimed films such as Raging Bull, Goodfellas and Casino, died today from complications of open heart surgery. He was 78.

The actor, who also had a prominent role on the final two seasons of The Soprano’s, suffered from emphysema and had been in a coma since Monday, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

“Frank was the consummate pro in every film, every scene. He really brought bad guys to life,” Soprano’s actor Federico Castelluccio told Radar.

William DeMeo, who played Vincent’s son in A Killer’s Kiss, told Radar: “There is no other Frank Vincent. As soon as you think of him for a role, that’s it. He was the guy to call. No imitators. Frank was the real thing.”

A rep for the actor has not responded to Radar’s calls for comment.

The Blast was first to report the news.

