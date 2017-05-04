FOX NEWS UNDER FIRE: Diane Falzone Demands Human Rights Violations Investigation

Fox News is still under fire!

Diana Falzone is suing the network for gender and disability discrimination and in new court documents obtained by Radar she reveals she wants them investigated for human rights violations. Fox News recently fired Bill O’Reilly and Bill Shine after rampant sexual harassment claims were made public.

She filed a lawsuit claiming that she was taken off the air after she spoke out about her struggle with endometriosis. She published an op-ed column on the Fox News website about her medical condition and revealed that she was likely infertile. After that, she claims, she was no longer allowed on the network.

READ THE DOCUMENTS HERE

The new documents obtained by Radar show that she has requested that both the New York City Commission on Human Rights and the New York City Corporation Counsel investigate whether Fox News Network violated her human rights.

“As the Commission may be aware, the media has recently reported on a number of claims that have been asserted against Fox News, its management, and/or its on-air personalities for unlawful discrimination, harassment and/or retaliation, in addition to Plaintiff’s claims,” the documents filed by Falzone’s attorneys state.

“Plaintiff remains employed by Fox News and wishes to be able to work in an environment free from unlawful discrimination, harassment and retaliation. We respectfully request that the Commission conduct an investigation into non-compliance with the New York City Human Rights Law at Fox News, including the claims asserted in Plaintiff’s Complaint.”

PHOTOS: ‘Blind’ Bill Arrives To Sexual Assault Pretrial Conference

The documents also request “that the Corporation Counsel conduct an investigation into non-compliance with the New York City Human Rights Law at Fox News, including the claims asserted in Plaintiff’s Complaint.”

When speaking about the original lawsuit filed, her attorney Nancy Erika Smith said in a statement, “The issues raised in Diana Falzone’s lawsuit are a concern for all women. Fox News never banned her male counterparts who have discussed their personal health issues on air. Indeed, those men saw their careers advance.”

Stay with Radar for updates to the story.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.