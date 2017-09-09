Fox News Eric Bolling’s Son Dead Aged 19

Fox News co-host Eric Bolling has been hit by more devastating news.

RadarOnline.com has learned that his 19-year-old son, Eric Chase Bolling, was found dead in New York last night.

Sources reveal that Bolling, 54, has been left stunned by the news as he was very close to his son. He has been married to wife Adrienne Bolling since 1997 and it’s understood they only had one child.

RadarOnline.com broke the news that he had officially been let go by the network one month after being accused of sending raunchy photos to female co-workers.

“Fox News Channel is canceling ‘The Specialists,’ and Eric Bolling and Fox have agreed to part ways amicably,” the network said in a statement. “We thank Eric for his ten years of service to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck.”

Bolling reportedly sent and unsolicited photo of male genitalia to at least three female co-workers years ago via text message.

Michael J. Bowe, a lawyer for Bolling, has denied the allegations against him.

