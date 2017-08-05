Host Eric Bolling Is Suspended By Fox News In Alleged Lewd Photo Scandal

Fox News suspended The Specialists co-host Eric Bolling on Saturday, the day after a Huffington Post article accused him of sending an unsolicited photo of male genitalia to at least three female co-workers years ago via text message, as USA Today has reported.

The Fox News channel said in a statement, “Eric Bolling has been suspended pending the results of an investigation, which is currently underway.”

According to reports, Bolling taped an episode of his weekend show Cashin In’ on Friday morning, but it wasn’t aired after the allegations were made.

The network said the investigation will be conducted by Paul Weiss, the same outside legal counsel who has handled other investigations at Fox News. Meanwhile, substitute hosts will fill in for Bolling on his weekday show The Specialists.

As Radar has reported, this is the latest scandal for the embattled Fox News channel as the Huffington Post reported it had 14 sources, all of whom spoke on the condition of anonymity, who claimed that Bolling allegedly sent two female colleagues at Fox Business and one at Fox News a naughty photo of male genitalia.

But Bolling’s attorney Michael Bowe staunchly denied the allegations in a statement to Breitbart News saying, “The story is based on anonymous sources and not true. No such unsolicited communications occurred.”

According to the Huffington Post, the women who received the photos decided they were from Bolling, who previously starred on Fox News’ The Five, because they recognized his phone number from other correspondence.

One of the women allegedly texted Bolling, 54, and told him to stop sending her such photos, the HuffPo article asserted.

According to the story, “The women did not solicit the messages, which they told colleagues were deeply upsetting and offensive. One of the recipients said that when she replied to Bolling via text, telling him never to send her such photos again, he did not respond. Four people, outside of the recipients, confirmed to HuffPost they’d seen the photo, and eight others said the recipients had spoken to them about it.”

But Bolling’s attorney told HuffPo, “Mr. Bolling recalls no such inappropriate communications, does not believe he sent any such communications, and will vigorously pursue his legal remedies for any false and defamatory accusations that are made.”

As Radar has reported, this is the latest in a series of allegation against Fox News employees.

Fox News founder Roger Ailes came under fire when former anchor Gretchen Carlson sued him, saying he’d sexually harassed her. That suit was settled out of court — but prompted a flurry of new allegations against Ailes. He resigned in disgrace in July 2016 and died on May 18, 2017, at age 77.

Also, Bill O’Reilly, 67, host of the then highest-rated cable news show, The O’Reilly Factor host, was hit with a sexual harassment scandal.

O’Reilly was ousted from the network in April after it was revealed FOX had paid nearly $13 million to women who had accused him of sexual harassment over the years.

There have been others who came under fire, including Fox Business host Charles Payne, 56, who was recently suspended from the network amid sexual harassment claims, as extensively reported by Radar.

