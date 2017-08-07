Woman Claims Fox Host Eric Bolling Sexually Harassed Her: He Called Me ‘Dr. McHottie’

In a lengthy post, former Fox guest Caroline Heldman claimed she was sexually harassed by now-suspended host Eric Bolling, RadarOnline.com can report.

44-year-old Associate Professor of Politics at Occidental College in Los Angeles said that while she made “hundreds” of appearance on Fox between years 2008 and 2011, Bolling constantly made advances on her, both on and off air.

As Radar reported, Bolling, 54, was suspended last week from his co-hosting role on The Specialists for allegedly sending photos of his genitals to various female colleagues.

“My only surprise is that it took this long for people to come forward about Bolling’s behavior, which has been wildly inappropriate for years,” wrote Heldman.

She then stated that Bolling often called and texted her after shows to talk or to apologize for his behavior on camera, only to do it again after her next appearance.

During one appearance in 2011, the host referred to her as “the great Dr. McHottie.”

Said Heldman, “I pushed back with ‘Mr. McSexist,’ but I shouldn’t have had to. This on-air behavior was perfectly acceptable to Fox executives at the time.”

Heldman stated that he once offered to fly her to New York to “have fun,” and that the one time she agreed to see his office, he immediately told her it was his favorite place to have sex.

In her post, Heldman added that she was not the first woman to receive such inappropriate behavior from him.

“There are a lot of great people working at Fox, many of whom I admire and respect to this day, but there is also a culture of sexual harassment that has not fully been addressed,” said Heldman. “I have faith that, given recent decisions to fire and suspend perpetrators, the new management will effectively shift this culture.”

Bolling denied all claims of his relationship with Heldman, as his attorney Michael Bowe told DailyMail.com on Monday: “Mr. Bolling never had any interactions with Ms. Heldman of a sexual nature, and any such accusation would be false and defamatory.”

Heldman previously accused producer Woody Fraser, 82, of pressuring her into sex. He too denied the accusations.

