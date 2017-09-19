John Creech Sentenced To 11 Years In Prison In Death Of Fox Executive Gavin Smith

John Creech has been sentenced to 11 years in prison for the death of former Fox executive Gavin Smith, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office revealed Tuesday.

Creech beat the 20th Century Fox distribution executive to death when he found out he was having an on-again, off-again affair with the defendant’s estranged wife.

The murder occured in a West Hills business park near Creech’s home where the victim was having a late-night tryst with Creech’s wife, prosecutors said.

Smith, a 57-year-old married father of three, was missing for 2 1/12 years before his remains were found in a shallow grave in the Angeles National Forest on October 26, 2014.

The 45-year-old San Fernando Valley drug dealer was found guilty of one count of voluntary manslaughter in July.

