Former ‘American Idol’ Fantasia Barrino’s Career Bombs

Flamboyant season three American Idol winner Fantasia Barrino‘s career is a mess, Radar has learned.

The singer who delivered a ferocious version of “Summertime” on the former FOX reality competition show and appeared on Broadway in The Color Purple now can’t get people to attend her concerts, a source told Straight Shuter.

“They are almost giving away tickets to see her show,” a source said of Fantasia, who is known best by her first name.

Now 33, singer and sometime actress Fantasia is having trouble filling concert venues, according to the source.

PHOTOS: American Idols! Our Favorite American Bikini Babes

“Fantasia’s concert at Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk has reduced the price of the tickets from $118 to just $22.50,” the source said to Straight Shuter.

“This is bad. This girl won American Idol and is now playing half-empty venues. The dirty little secret about Idol is that for every Kelly Clarkson and Carrie Underwood who have big success, there are hundreds of Fantasias.

“After the show, the producers move on and leave you alone to try and make a living.”

PHOTOS: 10 Most OMG Moments From The ‘American Idol’ Finale — Get The Highlights!

As Radar has reported, Fantasia has also faced personal turmoil. She tried to kill herself and was at one point romancing a married man.

She married ex-convict Kendall Taylor in 2015.

Although many former Idol singers have flopped, the show is being brought back, this time on ABC but with Ryan Seacrest once again set to host.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.