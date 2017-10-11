‘Pioneer Woman’ Ree Drummond Accused Of Making Racist & Demeaning Jokes

Pioneer Woman matriarch Ree Drummond is making a name for herself on the Food Network, but not in the way she probably hoped!

Drummond, 48, has created controversy over several shocking missteps, including when she allegedly wrote in a since-deleted blog post that her individuality came from the fact she had a “black grandpa.”

The only problem? It wasn’t true!

“In the same bizarre post, she went on to admit that he was actually white and claim she thought he was African-American most of her life because of his tan,” reported In Touch.

In another questionable post, continued the publication, Drummond allegedly referred to her developmentally disabled brother Mike as “retarded.”

And in the latest fiery scandal to erupt in the kitchen of the Oklahoman television foodie, Drummond enraged the Asian-American community after she joked about serving Asian-inspired hot wings instead of buffalo-flavored chicken.

Hey @FoodNetwork – this anti-Asian sentiment being promoted on @thepioneerwoman's show really isn't cool. pic.twitter.com/dM1cbXcHKc — Thick Dumpling Skin (@dumplingskin) March 6, 2017

Ree’s reps didn’t respond to In Touch‘s request for comment on the accusations, but her critics had plenty to say about the matter.

“I was already bummed by the lack of diversity on @foodnetwork Now @thepioneerwoman & co. are on there saying they don’t trust “asian” food??” tweeted one.

Another posted: “Well OBViously that’s the shitty joke that made it past @FoodNetwork programmers.”

What do you think of Ree’s comments? Harmless mistakes or cause for concern? Weigh in with your thoughts in the comments below.

