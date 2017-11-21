Urine Trouble! ‘Floribama Shore’ Star Kortni PEES In Roommate’s Bed While Drunk

The stars of Jersey Shore were known for their drunken antics when they partied the summer away in Seaside Heights – but the cast of Floribama Shore is giving them a run for their alcohol money! In an exclusive sneak peek, Kortni Gilson pees in her co-star’s bed.

“After we move Kortni, I notice a little wet spot that went down the side and was actually on the floor,” Jeremiah Buoni said.

When he smelled around, he noticed Kortni peed in Candace Rice’s bed!

“Pee in my bed?” Candace said. “I’m done. What was the point of peeing on my bed? You could’ve peed in your own bed!”

Codi Butts said in his confessional, “How drunk do you have to be to pee pee in somebody else’s bed and then you sit there laying in the pee pee bed?”

While the roommates couldn’t stop laughing over Kortni’s accident, Nilsa Prowant feared it would harm her reputation in the house.

“I’m definitely starting to learn a lot of things I didn’t know about Kortni now that we’re living together,” she said. “Our roommates just met her, so I don’t want them to think, ‘Oh lord what am I getting myself into? These two girls are wild as hell and crazy’ just because of Kortni’s actions.'”

Floribama Shore airs Monday, November 27th at 10/9c on MTV.

