It’s War! Tarek & Christina Battle It Out For ‘Flip Or Flop’ Spin-Off

Divorcing Flip or Flop stars Tarek and Christina El Moussa are in a nasty battle for a chance at a spin-off show – but only one can win!

An insider told RadarOnline.com exclusively that HGTV is planning a Flip or Flop spin-off, but they only want one of the El Moussas to star.

As Radar reported, Tarek, 35, and Christina, 35 – who are the parents to Taylor, 6, and Brayden, 1 – split in May amid allegations that Christina had started a relationship with another man, neighbor Gary Anderson!

After going on hiatus, HGTV network resumed filming last week, but it’s been incredibly tense on set, and it seems like a spin-off could be a solution.

“It seems like Christina is going behind Tarek’s back to try and get his friends to take her side instead of his in the spinoff war,” a source told Radar.

According to an HGTV insider, Christina has enlisted the help of Flip or Flop’s contractor, Steve Cedarquist – who has appeared on 12 episodes already – to take down Tarek!

“People close to Christina think that she is hotter and she has a bigger fan base than Tarek,” the source told Radar.

“Her team seems to think that having her and Steve in a spin-off would make a lot more sense and bring in more viewers than if it was Tarek and another man.”

