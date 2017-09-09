Tragic End: Fired Fox Anchor Eric Bolling’s Son Committed Suicide

The son of former Fox News Channel anchor Eric Bolling committed suicide, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

It is understood 19-year-old Eric Chase Bolling Jr took his own life Friday afternoon in Boulder, Colorado, where he attended school.

According to sources the incident happened off campus and the tragedy comes after his 54-year-old father was axed for reportedly sending lewd images to female co-workers.

Bolling Snr vowed to fight the allegations that cost him his job. But is it possible that his father’s scandal was too much for his son?

The anchor has been married to Adrienne Bolling since 1997 and Eric Jnr was there only child.

The news has devastated the family – Michael J. Bowe, a lawyer for Bolling, has denied the allegations against him.

Fox Network released a stament in the aftermath of the shocking death.

It read: “We are very saddened to hear of the passing of Eric Bolling’s son. Eric Chase was a wonderful young man and our thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bolling family.”

