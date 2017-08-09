FBI Raids Home Of Former Trump Campaign Chairman Paul Manafort

FBI agents stormed the Alexandria, Va., home of former Donald Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort last month and seized a trove of documents and other undisclosed records and materials.

“The raid came as Manafort has been voluntarily producing documents to congressional committees investigating Russia’s interference in the 2016 presidential election,” reported The Washington Post of the surprise July 26 predawn seizure that’s just coming to light now.

“The search warrant indicates investigators may have argued to a federal judge they had reason to believe Manafort could not be trusted to turn over all records in response to a grand jury subpoena.”

The warrant, added the publication, allowed agents to gather a wide range of records as they continue to comb through Manafort’s possible ties to Russia and his other possibly questionable dealings.

Manafort, 68, was recently caught cheating with a 33-year-old woman in the bedroom he shares with his wife, Kathleen.

“President Trump has been focused on draining the swamp in Washington, D.C.,” a White House insider said. “Meanwhile, one of his trusted advisers was bedding another woman behind his wife’s back, betraying her and his country!”

News of the affair, which began in 2014, surfaced after the cellphone of Manafort’s daughter was hacked, and the texts were released on the dark web, rendering the culprit virtually untraceable.

In text messages seen by Radar, Andrea Manafort ranted: “He’s been taking THIS W***E on trips instead of my mom. When my mom has literally been begging to spend time w [sic] my dad and he makes her feel guilty for making him feel bad for working.”

