You’re Fired! FBI Director James Comey Gets The Axe Over Clinton Emails Disaster

James Comey has been axed from the FBI following months of scandal over Hillary Clinton’s email investigation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to a WhiteHouse statement, President Trump today “informed FBI Director James Comey that he has been terminated and removed from office” today.

Last week, Comey gave heartfelt testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee regarding why he felt compelled to re-open the Hillary Clinton investigation into her email scandal just days before the election — which many Democrats viewed as the final blow to the Clinton campaign.

“Huma has made ‘a regular practice’ of forwarding hundreds of thousands of Clinton messages’ to her husband,some of which contain classified information,” Comey claimed at the time.

But on Monday, there were new reports that Comey had exaggerated those claims, and that much of what Comey had reported was inaccurate, according to the site ProPublica.

Comey was scheduled to appear before the Senate Intelligence Committee on Thursday to testify into the investigation of the Trump campaign’s alleged ties to Russia.

Only one other FBI Director has ever been fired in US history — FBI Director Williams S. Sessions under President Bill clinton.

Comey was appointed by President Obama in 2013.

Story developing.

