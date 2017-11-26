Cry Baby ! Farrah Abraham Cries In New Teen Mom OG Clip

Farrah Abraham is in tears again.

The controversial 26-year-old reality star is shown tearing up on camera in the new preview for Teen Mom OG‘s latest season.

Abraham shared the sad clip to her Instagram account that sees her talking to her father and another family member in a restaurant.

Abraham and her daughter Sophia have apparently been living with them for a time and she appears to be very grateful.

PHOTOS: Backdoor ‘Teen Mom’ Farrah Abraham Returns To Porn With Raunchy Lesbian Adult Film

Apparently her relationship with her mom is so bad that she cannot stay there for any period of time now.

When she tells her family how grateful she was, she begins to cry and has to cover her face with a napkin while Sophia gives her a hug.

“I totally appreciate how easy it is to live with you guys,” Abraham says. “It’s a privilege to have your family and get along. You know, I just haven’t really been used to that. I can’t stay in my mom’s house.”

PHOTOS: Farrah Abraham Celebrates 25th Birthday With ‘Teen Mom’ Pal Jenelle Evans

Abraham has had a well-documented rollercoaster relationship with her mom in recent years and it looks like these will continue in the new Teen Mom OG series.

RadarOnline.com previously revealed how the former porn star underwent some radical plastic surgery recently.

Teen Mom OG airs Monday at 9pm EST on MTV.

We pay for juicy info! Do you have a story for RadarOnline.com? Email us at tips@radaronline.com, or call us at (866) ON-RADAR (667-2327) any time, day or night.