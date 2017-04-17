‘Armed & Dangerous!’ Facebook Killer Updates: Victim Honored & Manhunt Underway

A desperate manhunt is underway for an Ohio man who fatally shot — and video taped — an elderly stranger walking home from an Easter dinner with family, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to reports, Robert Godwin Sr., 74, was making his way home from celebrating the holiday in Cleveland, when suspect Steve Stephens approached him on the sidewalk, gunning him down after engaging in conversation.

In a video allegedly taken by Stephens, the suspect calls the event his “Easter day slaughter,” claiming he “killed 15 people today.” However, Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams announced Sunday that Godwin is the only confirmed death thus far.

“There are no other victims that we know of,” Williams said, calling the crime “senseless.”

In his video of Godwin, uploaded to Facebook, Stephens is heard saying: “Here’s somebody I’m about to kill. I’m about to kill this guy right here. An old dude.”

The video was later removed by Facebook, but it was still being widely shared online on Monday, upsetting Godwin’s family.

“Please please please stop retweeting that video and report anyone who has posted it! That is my grandfather show some respect,” Godwin’s grandson, Ryan Godwin, wrote on Twitter Sunday.

“I can’t watch that video of my grandfather getting killed. that man is sick, please stop posting it. My grandfather was the 14th person,” another tweet read.

Meanwhile, police have launched a manhunt for Stephens, calling him “armed and dangerous.”

Authorities believe he’s fled Ohio and may now be in Pennsylvania, New York, Indiana or Michigan. An aggravated murder warrant has been issued for him.

Stephens’ mother claimed her son had been angry at a girlfriend, but police have not released information on a possible motive behind the shooting.

“It’s not real. [My father] was a good guy. He would give you the shirt off his back. Feels like my heart is gonna stop,” Robert Godwin Jr. told WOIO of his dad, a retired foundry worker who “enjoyed fishing and often was seen walking around with a plastic bag in his hand as he collected aluminum cans he saw on the ground,” CNN reports.

Story developing.

