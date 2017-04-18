Facebook Killer DEAD After Manhunt: His Last Words Revealed

Facebook killer Steve Stephens is dead after a national manhunt, and RadarOnline.com has learned that he had a shocking request in his final moments alive: McNuggets.

Stephens was on the run from cops in Pennsylvania after his brutal crime was broadcast live on Facebook two days ago. This morning, he stopped at the drive-thru at a McDonald’s outside of Philadelphia.

As he waited in the line to pay for his order, sitting in a Ford Fusion, employees of the fast-food chain recognized him and called the police.

The manager tried to hold up the fugitive, telling him that his French fries weren’t ready yet, which enraged Stephens.

“I can’t wait!” he reportedly yelled at the McDonald’s employee. “I need my McNuggets!”

Stephens sped away but state troopers found him about three miles from the restaurant.

Instead of surrendering to the police, Stephens shot himself in the head.

Cops had been on the hunt for Stephens ever since he shot Robert Godwin Sr., 74, on Facebook Live.

Godwin was making his way home from celebrating Easter in Cleveland, Ohio, as Stephens said, “Here’s somebody I’m about to kill. I’m about to kill this guy right here. An old dude.”

