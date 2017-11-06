Breaking News

‘Everlasting Love’ Singer Robert Knight Dead At 72

The Nashville artist suffered a 'short illness.'

“Everlasting Love” singer Robert Knight has died, Radaronline.com has learned.

According to the Tennessean, the musician died after suffering a “short illness.” He was 72.

Knight, born Robert Peebles, was featured in the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2004 during the “Night Train to Nashville: Music City Rhythm and Blues” exhibit.

Funeral arrangements are not known at this time.

Story developing.

