Fox News Drops Eric Bolling After Sexual Harassment Claims

Fox News co-host Eric Bolling has officially been let go by the network, RadarOnline.com has learned, a month after being accused of sending raunchy photos to female co-workers.

“Fox News Channel is canceling ‘The Specialists,’ and Eric Bolling and Fox have agreed to part ways amicably,” the network said in a statement. “We thank Eric for his ten years of service [ to our loyal viewers and wish him the best of luck.”

As Radar reported, Bolling, 54, allegedly sent an unsolicited photo of male genitalia to at least three female co-workers years ago via text message.

Former Fox guest Caroline Heldman was among those who claimed to have been sexually harassed by Bolling.

The 44-year-old Associate Professor of Politics at Occidental College in Los Angeles said Bolling constantly made advances on her, both on and off air, when she would make an appearance.

“My only surprise is that it took this long for people to come forward about Bolling’s behavior, which has been wildly inappropriate for years,” Heldman said.

She claims Bolling often called and texted her after shows to talk or to apologize for his behavior on camera, only to do it again after her next appearance.

During one appearance in 2011, the host referred to her as “the great Dr. McHottie.”

“I pushed back with ‘Mr. McSexist,’ but I shouldn’t have had to,” Heldman admitted. “This on-air behavior was perfectly acceptable to Fox executives at the time.”

Indeed, Bolling joins a long list of Fox employees to come under fire for allegations of harassment, including Bill O’Reilly, Sean Hannity, and even founder Roger Ailes.

But there was one bit of good news for the conservative news conglomerate. Earlier on Friday, Charles Payne, a host on the Fox Business Network, was re-instated, after being suspended following claims of harassment leveled at him.

