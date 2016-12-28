George Michael To Be Buried Next To Mom On Family’s Private Plot

George Michael will be laid to rest next to his mother on the family’s private plot, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to reports, Lesley Angold Panayiotou, who passed away after losing her battle with cancer at the age of 60 in 1997, was buried in Highgate, North London.

“Everyone in the family is struggling to take it in but at least he is finally at rest with his mum now,” the sister of Michael’s former best friend Andros Georgiou told The Sun.

“George Michael’s family have a private plot where his mother is buried — and there is currently space within it for further burials,” a cemetery insider later told the publication.

As Radar readers know, the 53-year-old was found dead on December 25 at his Oxfordshire residence in England as sources claim he had battling heroin addiction for months.

According to The Telegraph, the star had even been treated in the hospital for an overdose earlier this year.

“He’s been rushed to A&E on several occasions,” said a source. “He used heroin. I think it’s amazing he’s lasted as long as he has.”

“George’s immune system was shot because he was HIV positive for a very long time,” an insider exclusively told Radar. “But it was cocaine and [other] drugs that brought him down and it was speed that caused his heart to explode.”

“He knew it and he didn’t care,” added the source.

As Radar previously reported, the singer lost contact with even his closest pals after he began to “shut people out,” including his own staff.

Cardiac arrest, the presumed cause of death according to the singer’s manager Michael Lipman, is common among heroin users.

Michael’s rep confirmed his death in a statement that read: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.”

