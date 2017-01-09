‘La La Land’ Scandal! Emma Stone’s Younger Brother CAUGHT Peeing In Public

Emma isn’t the only Stone in the public eye, RadarOnline.com has learned!

The La La Land actress’ younger brother, Spencer, was caught urinating in public in their Scottsdale, Ariz. hometown shortly before The Amazing Spider-Man was released in 2012.

A cop reported watching Spencer “walk to the parking lot under a lighted portion of the parking lot area” and noted that he “appeared as if he was getting ready to urinate (began to unzip his pants)” in the explosive incident report obtained by Radar.

“I was standing in full SPD uniform approximately 100 feet away from Stone,” the officer noted. “I observed as Stone was unzipping his pants, he looked over in my direction and immediately ceased his activity.”

Spencer, now 26, walked “approximately 100 feet from that location” and “began to urinate in the parking lot.” The cop immediately shined his flashlight on him, and asked him to move away from where he was.

The officer noted that he “observed a small puddle of urine in the parking lot where Stone was urinating” as he left.

He then asked Spencer why he didn’t use a public restroom, and he was quick to apologize.

“He told me he was coming from the ‘El Hefe’ nightclub and was not thinking,” the report read. The officer noted he had bloodshot eyes and reeked of liquor, but Spencer insisted he was taking a cab home.

Spencer was given a citation to appear in court, and he later pleaded guilty to the public urination charge. He was ordered to pay a fine of $150, with an 83% surcharge and $60 in court fees. In total, his trip to the bathroom cost him $334.95.

