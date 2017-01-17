Elton John DITCHED Charity Show For Wedding Gig Paying $1 Million

Sir Elton John was caught in a major faux pas with his fans this week, and RadarOnline.com has all the dirty details!

The 69-year-old seemed to be in good health as he performed at the wedding of a Russian billionaire’s granddaughter in London on Saturday — for which he was paid a whopping $1 million, according to sources.

But just days earlier, John dramatically announced that he was canceling an upcoming charity concert for Autism Rocks in Dubai, citing an urgent “medical procedure.”

“Although not of a seriously threatening nature, he has been advised by his doctors to schedule a medical procedure to treat his condition immediately,” a statement from the singer’s rep read.

It didn’t take long for rumors to run rampant among John’s following.

According to the Daily Mail, fan Keith Hayward posted on his Facebook page: “How come Elton John can play at the wedding of a Russian fashion designer but was too ill to play for Autism in Dubai? Just asking.”

Later, another fan tweeted: “I thought Elton John was too ill to perform in Dubai? Yet fine to perform at oligarch’s granddaughter’s wedding…”

